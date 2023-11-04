High school football: War Eagles end season with second loss to Mount Tabor Published 9:19 am Saturday, November 4, 2023

Staff report

FARMINGTON — Davie County’s football team got a second chance against Central Piedmont Conference rival Mount Tabor, but went 0-2 against the Spartans.

Mount Tabor, seeded 19th in the 4A West bracket, owned the fourth quarter and beat No. 14 seed Davie 48-26 on Friday in the first round of the state playoffs.

Mount Tabor (7-4) moves on to face undefeated and third-seeded Mooresville. The Blue Devils survived an overtime game with 30th-seeded A.L. Brown.

Davie QB Ty Miller scored on the ground for a 7-0 lead, but the Spartans scored four unanswered touchdowns to lead 27-7.

Markel Summers scored for the War Eagles in the final minute of the first half to cut Davie’s deficit to 27-13 at the break.

Down 34-13, Davie (7-4) made a comeback.

Summers scored his second touchdown and Miller threw a touchdown pass to Ethan Driver to get Davie back to 34-26 going to the fourth quarter.

But Mount Tabor shut out Davie in the final quarter and pulled away for the victory.

The Spartans had 445 yards of balanced offense.

Miller threw for 237 yards, but Mount Tabor held Summers to 82 rushing yards on 30 carries.