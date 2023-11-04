High school football: Playoff scores
Published 8:56 am Saturday, November 4, 2023
Friday’s Scores
The Associated Press
PREP FOOTBALL=
NCHSAA Playoffs=
First Round=
Class 4A East=
Clayton 55, Hope Mills South View 20
Clayton Cleveland 57, Gray’s Creek 13
Durham Jordan 42, Holly Springs 21
Friendship 27, Southeast Raleigh 6
Fuquay-Varina 17, Fayetteville Britt 9
New Bern 51, Apex 35
New Hanover County 23, Durham Hillside 6
Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons 40, Spring Lake Overhills 0
Raleigh Leesville Road 27, Richmond County 0
Raleigh Millbrook 28, Wake Forest Heritage 21
Rolesville 62, Pembroke Swett 0
Southern Pines Pinecrest 45, South Garner 31
Wake Forest 42, Garner 19
Wilmington Ashley 35, Fayetteville Pine Forest 19
Wilmington Hoggard 52, Chapel Hill 0
Wilmington Laney 27, Apex Middle Creek 13
Class 4A West=
Asheville Roberson 42, Pfafftown Reagan 21
Chambers 45, Northwest Guilford 20
Charlotte Catholic 42, Charlotte Myers Park 24
Charlotte Independence 35, Lake Norman 0
Charlotte Mallard Creek 41, Waxhaw Marvin Ridge 7
Cornelius Hough 51, Asheville 0
East Forsyth 42, Greensboro Page 6
Greensboro Grimsley 54, North Mecklenburg 0
Indian Trail Porter Ridge 41, Waxhaw Cuthbertson 0
Matthews Butler 49, Alexander Central 7
Matthews Weddington 42, Charlotte Providence 7
Monroe Sun Valley 44, Concord Cox Mill 18
Mooresville 24, Kannapolis Brown 18, OT
Watauga County 54, Hickory Ridge 34
West Forsyth 32, Charlotte Ardrey Kell 15
Winston-Salem Mt. Tabor 41, Davie County 26
Class 3A East=
Burlington Williams 44, Wilson Hunt 22
Cape Fear 33, Western Alamance 12
Currituck County 28, South Johnston 21
Fayetteville Sanford 34, Vance County 27
Fayetteville Seventy-First 56, Erwin Triton 7
Greenville Rose 21, Jacksonville White Oak 19
Harnett Central 42, West Carteret 30
Havelock 62, Holly Ridge Dixon 0
Jacksonville 55, Pikeville Aycock 21
North Brunswick 28, Person High School 27
Northern Nash 56, Richlands 28
Scotland 48, Rocky Mount 23
Southern Alamance 44, Orange 0
Southern Durham 36, Eastern Alamance 7
Southern Nash 49, Croatan 15
Wilson Fike 43, Southern Lee 21
Class 3A West=
Asheville Reynolds 45, North Gaston 0
Canton Pisgah 35, North Henderson 17
Central Davidson 30, Eastern Guilford 27
Concord Robinson 42, North Davidson 0
East Lincoln 49, Thomasville Ledford 13
Greensboro Dudley 63, West Iredell 14
Hickory 51, Gastonia Huss 32
Kings Mountain 37, Sylva Smoky Mountain 7
Lenoir Hibriten 41, Waynesville Tuscola 40
North Lincoln 50, Rockingham County 7
Northwest Cabarrus 52, West Rowan 21
Oak Grove 34, Gastonia Ashbrook 0
Shelby Crest 53, Monroe Parkwood 0
Statesville 28, Belmont South Point 27
West Charlotte 21, Northeast Guilford 0
West Henderson 61, Asheville Erwin 15
Class 2A East=
Burlington Cummings 27, Rocky Point Trask 22
Clinton 64, Kinston 12
East Duplin 41, Eastern Wayne 18
Edenton Holmes 38, Newton Grove Midway 14
Elizabeth City Northeastern 41, North Johnston 21
Farmville Central 42, Southwest Onslow 35
Hertford County 44, St. Pauls 36
Louisburg 46, Pittsboro Northwood 43
Nash Central 47, Roanoke Rapids 8
Princeton 63, Camden County 20
SouthWest Edgecombe 36, Red Springs 13
Southeast Alamance 27, Riverside-Martin High School 14
Wallace-Rose Hill 55, Greene Central 6
West Craven 22, North Pitt 12
Whiteville 42, South Granville 0
Wilson Beddingfield 18, Warsaw Kenan 16
Class 2A West=
Brevard 44, Trinity 13
Claremont Bunker Hill 61, East Rutherford 7
Davidson Community School 38, Lexington 16
East Surry 42, Providence Grove 13
Lawndale Burns 63, Mooresville Pine Lake Prep 34
Lincolnton 35, North Surry 21
Maiden 31, East Gaston 21
Marshville Forest Hills 28, Anson County 7
Monroe 63, Catawba Bandys 13
North Stanly 34, High Point Andrews 32
Randleman 43, West Stanly 0
Reidsville 58, Madison County 0
Salisbury 55, East Davidson 21
Shelby 62, Mount Pleasant 14
West Lincoln 53, Forest City Chase 35
West Stokes 19, Southwestern Randolph 6
Class 1A East=
Bertie County 34, Chocowinity Southside 14
East Bladen 57, North Edgecombe 14
Goldsboro Rosewood 41, Washington County 28
North Duplin 35, Pamlico County 27
North Moore 28, Chatham Central 0
Northampton County 54, Newton Grove Hobbton 36
Pender County 58, Warren County 42
Perquimans 40, East Columbus 6
Salemburg Lakewood 60, Northwest Halifax 16
Southeast Halifax 66, Rose Hill Union 0
Weldon 20, Gates County 14
Class 1A West=
Albemarle 49, South Davidson 0
Bessemer City 52, South Stanly 32
Boonville Starmount 35, Cherokee 21
Burnsville Mountain Heritage 51, Winston-Salem Carver 6
Corvian 38, Valdese Draughn 28
Eastern Randolph 68, Cherryville 7
Hayesville 28, Christ the King High School 0
Kernersville McGuinness 50, South Stokes 8
Mitchell County 33, East Wilkes 15
Mount Airy 55, Monroe Union Academy 3
Mt. Holly Mountain Island Charter 27, Alleghany County 22
Murphy 57, Polk County 21
North Rowan 63, Elkin 19
Robbinsville 55, Mooresboro Jefferson 7
Swain County 47, Avery County 0
Thomasville 49, Andrews 6
NCISAA Playoffs=
11-Man D1=
Quarterfinals=
Arden Christ School 46, Charlotte Country Day 0
Charlotte Christian 42, Concord Cannon 13
Charlotte Providence Day 57, Metrolina Christian Academy 14
Rabun Gap-Nachoochee, Ga. 55, Raleigh Ravenscroft 6
11-Man D2=
Quarterfinals=
Hickory Grove Christian 34, Covenant Day School 27
Trinity Christian 63, Asheville Christian 7
