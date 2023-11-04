High school football: Hornets roll into second round Published 10:57 am Saturday, November 4, 2023

Staff report

SALISBURY — East Davidson scored the most points anyone has against Salisbury’s football team all season, but the Hornets still won handily, 55-21, in the first round of the 2A state playoffs.

Seeded 31st in the 2A West bracket, East Davidson put up a better fight than the Golden Eagles did in a 57-6 massacre in an earlier meeting with the Hornets, but it was another running-clock game. Salisbury’s offensive leaders Mike Geter, who accounted for four touchdowns, and Jamal Rule, who scored three, were resting before the third quarter was over.

Salisbury’s defense was better than it sounds, as East Davidson’s third touchdown came on the final play from scrimmage. The Hornets brought a lot of pressure and picked off four passes.

Jay’lin Johnson’s 74-yard punt return got things started at Ludwig Stadium for the second-seeded Hornets (11-0). It was a nice punt, but outdistanced the coverage unit. Johnson had time to catch the ball, survey the field and find a well-escorted path down the home sideline to the East Davidson end zone. The Hornets tacked on a 2-point conversion on a pass by Geter.

Another big play made it 15-0. Rule was running alone down the middle of the field, Geter didn’t miss him, and the Hornets had another 74-yard touchdown.

A Jackson Sparger interception led to a 9-yard scoring run by Rule for a 21-0 lead.

After East Davidson fought back to 21-7, Geter scrambled for a 13-yard touchdown when he couldn’t find an open receiver.

East Davidson got a great effort from QB Tegin Hedrick, who led the Golden Eagles to the score that made it 28-14, but Geter answered with his second rushing touchdown for a 35-14 halftime advantage.

East Davidson tried to surprise the Hornets with an onside kick to open the second half, but Sparger got on the ball for the Hornets. The Hornets turned that favorable field position into a scoring drive. Rule got his third touchdown from the 1. Hank Webb’s PAT made it 42-14.

Geter threw his second touchdown pass to make it 48-14. It was basically a jump ball, and Deuce Walker went up and got it in the end zone.

Hez Krider got in some solid work as the primary ball-carrier after Rule sat down and scored the Hornets’ final touchdown.

Bennie Howard had another interception, his eighth of the season.

The Hornets had 217 rushing yards and 172 passing yards. East Davidson had 49 rushing yards and 163 passing yards.

Next for the Hornets is a home game with No. 15 seed Maiden, a 31-21 winner over East Gaston in the first round. Maiden (8-3) had a kickoff return TD that keyed its first-round victory.

Maiden ended the Hornets’ playoff run in the 2021 season.