Ashlie Miller: Between the skeletons and the trees Published 12:00 am Saturday, November 4, 2023

This year, many lawn adornments for Halloween were larger than life and maybe larger than death. Nov. 1, many cleared out the skeletons and made way for Christmas, perhaps mixing a few pumpkins in with their nutcrackers.

During 2020, there was such a longing for Christmas in our household that I broke our tradition of waiting until after Thanksgiving and put up some decor earlier than usual. We all needed a sense of hope that year. I am no Scrooge. As you may recall, we incorporate Christmas in July to help us press on for the year.

How quickly we can change gears from an ominous celebration of death to one of cheer. Instead of being a season of cheer, however, Christmas can be a time of dreary loneliness and dissatisfaction that can leave us feeling empty.

How can we be full as we enter? Although Thanksgiving is not a church holiday, I see a divine placement for us in the busy West — a moment to pause and to praise, to reflect and express gratitude. Why have we, as a nation who initiated this celebration, seemingly drifted from its original intent? Other than looking forward to a huge feast, how many of us take time to wonder at God’s provision and presence?

From a grateful heart, a busy season becomes a cheerful season as we seek to pour out goodness on others, filling our calendars with people more than mere things to do, see, or buy. December will ask me to give much of myself — not just financially but mostly my time and attention. The month can drain even a full sponge, but being filled to the brim is a good place to start. Those filled with gratitude are springs of life, equipped to navigate busy seasons with grace and joy.

What does the Bible say about a heart of gratitude?

A guarded heart will be a wellspring of life (Proverbs 4:23), bursting forth with a mouth that can speak life (Luke 6:45).

If we overflow with words like that, they can be healing words in a rough season for others (Proverbs 16:24).

Gratitude helps us navigate through any season (1 Thessalonians 5:18).

It makes beautiful experiences (like experiencing God’s presence) even more joyful! (Psalm 95 and 150, for starters).

By all means, put the skeletons back in the closet (or in the storage shed you had to rent to keep those massive ones) and start putting up the tree, but please, please don’t do a disservice to yourself and others by skipping over a pause for praise in November. Love others enough to want to share healing words, yourself enough to want to be full of joy and contentment, and God enough to give Him the gratitude He is due. Maybe start with thinking of one thing to be grateful for each day.

Ashlie Miller adorns her door this month with a harvest wreath circling the verse Psalm 118:1. Her pastor is her husband (Chad), and they parent five children in Concord.