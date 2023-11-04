Actor John Stamos discusses his new memoir and career Published 12:08 am Saturday, November 4, 2023

SALISBURY — “Everybody’s got a book in them and this is mine.”

John Stamos was never really interested in writing a memoir. The “General Hospital” and “Full House” actor had been approached countless times to write one, but he honestly didn’t believe his life could fill an entire book. Then two things happened to him that made him rethink that. He had become a father in his mid-50s and then his “Full House” co-star Bob Saget passed away. That’s when he felt like now was the time to get started on writing one.

“I thought I had more to say,” Stamos said. “I discovered my story as I was writing it.”

Stamos was a guest lecturer for the Rowan Public Library’s Virtual Author Talk series as part of the Library Speakers Consortium hosted by Brandon Adler to discuss his new memoir, “If You Would Have Told Me.” Recently published in October, its title comes from what Stamos said one day after missing a call from Mike Love of The Beach Boys. Stamos said he started with the most difficult chapter first: when he got a DUI in 2015. He had been through a divorce, both his parents were now deceased, and after the DUI, he was truly at his lowest moment. His family forced him to go to rehab and his outlook on life changed for the better because of it.

“I was one of the lucky ones, addiction is no joke. My parents, I think, were functioning alcoholics, though they didn’t drink until they were like in their 30s or something. I always could handle it as a lot of people do, but you’re poking at a monster,” Stamos said. “I thought I was funnier, better when I was drinking or more charming. Little did I know, I was not, obviously. It started to get in the way of my life. I felt like I was disrespecting my childhood, I had such a beautiful childhood, incredible parents and I was confusing the universe by acting like this.”

Stamos still looks to his parents and family for guidance. They always kept him grounded and made sure he stayed on the right path. After Stamos got his breakout role on “General Hospital,” his father still made him work at the restaurant he owned, and Stamos wondered why. When his father came to visit him on the set and noticed he was treating the people there with respect, he knew he was ready to go out on his own.

“He said, ‘Alright, it’s time for you to quit. I believe you have career here. Be a good man, work hard, study hard and I love you. Best of luck,'” Stamos said.

While Stamos was first introduced to audiences on “General Hospital,” it was his role as Uncle Jesse in “Full House” that made him a star. He was frank about his feelings for Saget when they first met on the show, however, whatever animosity they had between each other, quickly faded.

“Bob and I did not get along in the beginning, but I always thought he was a genius and I just didn’t tell him for a while and then we became friends,” Stamos said.

Stamos points to the fact that because “Full House” didn’t present a traditional family on the screen, it was able to resonate with more people who didn’t grow up in a typical domestic dynamic.

“It was a family. Kids could watch it that had one dad, same-sex marriage, divorced, it was their family. They were a family, too. We made them think that,” Stamos said. “It’s like a home-cooked meal of decency in a world that is not as decent as it used to be or as we would like it to be.”

Stamos is also famous for performing with The Beach Boys since the 1980s, which is an experience he has no true explanation for.

“I didn’t dream of playing with The Beach Boys, it sort of just happened,” Stamos said.

Now that he’s finally finished with his book, Stamos wants to continue to spend time with his wife and son and volunteer his time with charities that prevent child abuse. Upon reflection, writing “If You Would Have Told Me” has given Stamos plenty of knowledge about himself and his life. It turns out, he could fill an entire book.

“I’m 60 now and I guess I have done a lot and I’ve done a couple right things along the way, so I have all of these really nice people and really great stories to tell,” Stamos said.