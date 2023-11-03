High school boys soccer: Hornets survive Round 2 Published 12:11 am Friday, November 3, 2023

Staff report

SALISBURY — The Hornets lost leading scorer Abdul Eliwa in a first-round struggle with West Stanly, but they managed to get through the second round on Thursday.

The third-seeded Hornets survived Trinity 1-0, with David Austin scoring the goal on a set piece early in the second half. Carloz Henriquez had the assist.

While the Hornets only converted once, they controlled the match.

“I’m sure we had at least 25 shots and out-shot Trinity 4 to 1,” Salisbury coach Matt Parrish said. “We had a ton of opportunities, even though we couldn’t find the back of the net. Trinity didn’t get many scoring chances. Their shot attempts came on long throws and set pieces. In the run of play, they really couldn’t create much. It got physical, it got chippy, and fans got loud on both sides, but we did a good job tonight. We were a whole lot better than we were in the first round. We played much more cohesive soccer. We played together better.”

Salisbury got a lift from Giovany Rivera, who was in an expanded role with Eliwa out.

“He got about eight shots himself and he was aggressive,” Parrish said. “He got us a lot of chances.”

Salisbury keeper Finnegan Avery was credited with eight saves.

When Eliwa was slammed to the ground Monday, he sustained a collarbone injury. Parrish explained that Eliwa’s collarbone was not displaced, but it was cracked. It could have been worse, but there’s not much chance of him returning to the field this season even if the Hornets play to the end.

“I hate it for him because he’s sacrificed a lot for our team,” Parrish said. “He gave up cross country regionals for soccer and he’s given up things with his club soccer team.”

Next for third-seeded Salisbury (22-0-2) is Pine Lake Prep (14-6-2), the 11 seed in the 2A West bracket.

Pine Lake Prep was runner-up in a strong 1A/2A conference and has beaten Burns and Monroe in the playoffs.

Parrish expects a tough challenge on Monday at 6:30 p.m. at Ludwig Stadium.

•••

North Rowan (11-8-1) ended the season with a 3-1 loss to Polk County in the 8 vs 9 matchup in 1A West.

The Cavaliers had the distinction of being the first team in program history to win a playoff game.