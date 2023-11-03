Blotter for Nov. 3
Published 12:00 am Friday, November 3, 2023
In Salisbury Police Department reports:
- A hit and run occurred at the 800 block of East Lafayette Street between 6:40 a.m. on Oct. 31 and 10:20 a.m. on Nov. 1.
In Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports:
- A larceny from a motor vehicle occurred at Miller Road in China Grove between 9:30 p.m. on Oct. 28 and 2 p.m. on Oct. 29. Police reports indicate that the stolen property was a firearm.
- Vandalism occurred at Joe Lentz Road in Salisbury between 8:31 p.m. and 9:16 p.m on Oct. 31. Police reports state that a vehicle was broken into but nothing was stolen.
- Warnell Kasaan Wells, 41, was charged with possession of up to 0.5 ounces of marijuana on Oct. 31.
- Brandon Lee Goodman, 29, was charged with communicating threats and assault by pointing a gun on Oct. 31.
- Cedric Bryant, 26, was charged with injury to real property on Oct. 31.
- Timothy Lynn Williams, 47, was charged with failure to register as a sexual offender on Oct. 31.
- Dante Marquis Mitchell, 33, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while license revoked, having an expired inspection, displaying an expired registration plate, driving the wrong way on a dual lane highway or interstate, possession of a controlled substance on the premises of a penal institution, felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance and restricting, obstructing or delaying an officer on Oct. 31
- Tommy Richard Dabbs Jr., 44, was charged with assault on a government official and restricting, obstructing or delaying an officer on Oct. 31.