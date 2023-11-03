93 acres in Cleveland placed into Three Rivers Land Trust conservation easement Published 12:10 am Friday, November 3, 2023

1 of 2

A 93-acre tract of land off Highway 150 in Cleveland provides a stark contrast between two ways of life: agriculture and new home construction. The existing soybean field provides a picturesque backdrop to an adjacent new housing subdivision. This dichotomy of uses is another example of the impact of the growth N.C. is experiencing as the nation’s ninth fastest growing state.

The owners of the soybean field decided to maintain their rural lands and elected to place their land in a permanent conservation easement with Three Rivers Land Trust. The easement allows the family to continue to own and lease the land for farming, while also prohibiting it from being developed.

“N.C. agriculture and farmers rely on the ability to lease land for farming. Very few farmers own all of the land they farm, making farm leases essential in keeping N.C. agriculture and farmers in business,” said Travis Morehead, executive director of TRLT.

“Saving family farms is a core tenant of TRLT and exemplifies who we are as an organization. We have a deep appreciation for our local farmers and an understanding of the development pressure N.C. agricultural lands are facing. This conservation easement ensures that this scenic piece of Rowan County will remain a local example of North Carolina’s strong agricultural industry,” said Crystal Cockman, associate director of TRLT.

The family protected the land in honor of their ancestors, Edgar Lipe Baker and Marie Krider Baker, who left this property to their care and stewardship, according to a release from TRLT.

Anyone interested in learning more about how to conserve lands or how to support Three Rivers Land Trust can contact Emily Callicutt, senior land protection specialist at Three Rivers Land Trust, by calling 704-647-0302 or by email at emily@trlt.org.