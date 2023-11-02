Salisbury native to be crowned Ms. NCCU Alumni Published 12:00 am Thursday, November 2, 2023

DURHAM — A Salisbury native will be crowned Ms. North Carolina Central University Alumni 2023-24 on Saturday.

Chrystal Ingram (Williams) will receive the recognition during the homecoming football game in Durham.

She successfully raised scholarship funds, along with the royal court, to support the financial needs of students enrolled at the university.

Ingram is a 1997 graduate of Salisbury High School. She is a 2001 and 2004 graduate of North Carolina Central University. She is currently a Clinical Associate Professor at NCCU in the Department of Communication Sciences and Disorders and state state-licensed, nationally certified speech-language pathologist.

A member of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc., Chrystal is the daughter of Frances Alexander Ingram of Salisbury and the late Lardell Ingram. A board member of the National Black Association for Speech-Language and Hearing, Chrystal is also a doctoral candidate at National University.