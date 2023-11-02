Rowan County Planning Board to consider go-kart, ATV, dirt-track racing amendment Published 12:05 am Thursday, November 2, 2023

SALISBURY — The Rowan County Planning Board will be holding a committee meeting on Nov. 8 to consider a text amendment to the county ordinances. The amendment would created specific standards for go-kart, all-terrain vehicles and dirt-track racing.

The amendment was proposed to planning staff by the owners of Mooresville Motorsports Complex, which owns the Mooresville Dragstrip on Wilkinson Road. According to documents from the planning staff, it was proposed because the company hopes to expand their business operations and improve the facilities.

The amendment would add definitions for all three of the proposed usages into the Commercial, Business, Industrial districts and set rules for anyone who proposes to build them.

Many of the rules are standard between the three usages. Included in those universal rules are that operation of the property shall be restricted to between the hours of 7 a.m. and 11 p.m., no lights shall shine on abutting properties, the track shall be 300 feet from side and rear property lines and 100 feet from the front and side street property lines and a secure fence must be built around the track.

Properties that are allowed conditional districts for racetracks would have to be at least 20 acres for go-kart tracks and 50 acres for drag strips and motor speedways.

The amendment would also set additional noise standards for the district. Go-karts would be required to be at 75 decibels at the property line of the facility while the other two usages would have to abide by the county’s noise ordinances. Currently, all racetrack usages are required to equip all vehicles with mufflers.

Currently, any improvements to the facilities or business operations would require the owners to apply for a special-use permit. The addition of the amendments would add in the three usages as allowable under conditional districts, which would set specific standards and rules.

The amendments are being referred to a committee, who will discuss any changes they believe should be made to the text. After the committee agrees that the amendment is finished, it will be presented to the entire planning board for review.