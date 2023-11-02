Public School Forum releases study on teacher recruitment and retention trends across North Carolina and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic Published 12:00 am Thursday, November 2, 2023

Public School Forum of North Carolina

The Public School Forum of North Carolina has published a report aimed at better understanding and solving the ongoing challenges with teacher recruitment and retention since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

In North Carolina and across the nation, districts and schools struggle to recruit and retain effective teachers, especially teachers of color. For more than a decade, declining enrollments in educator preparation programs and rises in teacher vacancies and attrition rates, coupled with population growth and increasing demand for teachers, have foreshadowed an impending crisis for the teaching profession. This was a significant challenge even before the COVID-19 pandemic led to unprecedented disruptions in all aspects of K-12 education.

“It is crucial that we take action, not just for short-term relief but also for long-term sustainability,” said Public School Forum Senior Director of Policy & Research Dr. Lauren Fox. “This will require systemic and comprehensive changes to how teachers are compensated, supported, recruited and valued.”

Overall, the Forum found that while North Carolina’s teacher pipeline is certainly in a state of crisis, school districts and partners have developed innovative strategies to mitigate the impact which need to be strengthened and scaled. Six key findings emerged: