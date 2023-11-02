Firefighters rescue dog stuck inside log Published 12:00 am Thursday, November 2, 2023

SALISBURY — A dog that found itself trapped in a log was rescued without injury by Locke Fire Department on Wednesday.

An official from Locke said that the dog had potentially been chasing something in the area of Long Branch Road when it ran into the log. The log was too narrow for the dog to comfortably back out of or move forward into, so it became stuck.

Firefighters responded to the scene around 3 p.m., where they found the dog trapped. The official said that they then began to carefully cut the log down until it was as close to the dog as possible. The firefighters then placed a small cut into the log directly above the dog. Rescuers placed a tool into the cut and used it to slowly widen the log until it cracked enough to remove the dog.

The official was able to confirm that the dog was removed from the log completely uninjured.