College women’s soccer: Catawba seeded 2nd for SAC tourney, plays at home on Saturday Published 11:13 pm Thursday, November 2, 2023

Staff report

SALISBURY — Catawba is seeded second in the South Atlantic Conference Tournament and will host No. 7 seed Limestone on Saturday at 5 p.m.

Lenoir-Rhyne went 11-0 in the SAC and is the No. 1 seed. Catawba finished 10-1 with a 2-1 loss to the Bears to conclude the regular season.

Quarterfinals will be played at campus sites on Saturday, Nov. 4 and Sunday, Nov. 5, before moving to the Sportsplex in Matthews, N.C. for the semifinals and finals on Nov. 10 and 12.

The tournament champion receives an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament.

Saturday, Nov. 4 (at Highest Seeds)

Game 2: #5 Carson-Newman vs. #4 Anderson, 5:00 p.m.

Game 3: #7 Limestone vs. #2 Catawba, 5:00 p.m.

Game 4: #6 Lincoln Memorial vs. #3 Wingate, 1:00 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 5 (at Highest Seeds)

Game 1: #8 Mars Hill vs. #1 Lenoir-Rhyne, 3:00 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 10 (Sportsplex at Matthews, Matthews, N.C.)

Game 5: winner game 1 vs. winner game 2, 11:00 a.m.

Game 6: winner game 3 vs. winner game 4, 2:00 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 12 (Sportsplex at Matthews, Matthews, N.C.)

Game 7: winner game 5 vs. winner game 6, 1:00 p.m.