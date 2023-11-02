College men’s basketball: Catawba picked 2nd in SAC
Published 10:56 pm Thursday, November 2, 2023
Staff report
SALISBURY — Catawba’s men’s basketball team was picked by the league’s head coach to finish second in the South Atlantic Conference.
Lincoln Memorial is the favorite.
The Railsplitters got 11 of 13 first-place votes. Catawba got the other two.
Lincoln Memorial was 30-5 in 2022-23 and won the SAC regular season and the Southeast Regional.
Catawba was 23-8 and won the SAC tourney.
Catawba’s DeAngelo Epps and Javeon Jones are preseason first team All-SAC. Peyton Gerald is third team.
2023-24 SAC Men’s Basketball Preseason Poll
1 Lincoln Memorial (11) 143
2 Catawba (2) 134
3 Newberry 107
4 Wingate 105
5 Tusculum 98
6 Carson-Newman 89
7 Anderson 76
8 Lenoir-Rhyne 55
9 Emory & Henry 53
10 Limestone 47
11 UVA Wise 45
12 Coker 34
13 Mars Hill 28
Preseason All-Conference
First Team
Gabe Brown, Emory & Henry
Me’Kell Burries, Lincoln Memorial
Kory Davis, Mars Hill
DeAngelo Epps, Catawba
Javeon Jones, Catawba
Chase Rankin, Lincoln Memorial
Second Team
Mahmoud Bangura, Coker
Martez Brown, Lincoln Memorial
Garrett Denbow, Anderson
Connor Jordan, Tusculum
Donell Nixon II, Wingate
Jordan Walters, Lincoln Memorial
Third Team
Nick Brenegan, Carson-Newman
Kendall Davis, Mars Hill
Kadyn Dawkins, Mars Hill
Peyton Gerald, Catawba
Jake Moynihan, Emory & Henry
Matthew Sells, Lincoln Memorial