College cross country: Harrison a regional qualifier for USC Upstate Published 10:46 pm Thursday, November 2, 2023

Staff report

A 1,000-point scorer for East Rowan basketball, Adalie Harrison is focusing on running in college.

She competes for USC Upstate cross county and was a regional qualifier with a 20:10 5K in the Big South Conference Championship in Salem, VA.

USC Upstate will host the 6K regional on Nov. 10.

Harrison will move on to indoor track after that.