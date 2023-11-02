Blotter for Nov. 2: man charged with swinging baseball bat at bystanders Published 12:00 am Thursday, November 2, 2023

SALISBURY — A man was arrested after police say that he was threatening people with a baseball bat in a convenience store parking lot.

According to a spokesperson for the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the store at the corner of Old Beatty Ford Road and Old Concord Road around 1:40 a.m. on Monday. There, they reportedly found a man pacing the parking lot swinging the bat towards cars and other people.

The spokesperson said that the staff of the store said that they were afraid that he would come inside the store and attack them. Deputies reportedly reviewed video and saw the man approach cars driving on the road and swing the bat at them.

The man allegedly said that he would not fight the officers because he was “outnumbered.” Bystanders also reported hearing him talk about how he was “fighting for his kids.” While being transported to the detention center, the man also allegedly told the officers he would have fought them if they were “not in uniform.”

Justin Gray Morgan, 36, was charged with being armed to the terror of the public and disorderly conduct.

Morgan was charged in June of 2022 with stealing a baseball bat from a Walmart, which he then allegedly swung at customers of the store, including children. Morgan was charged with second-degree trespassing and shoplifting in relation to the June incident.

In Salisbury Police Department reports:

A hit and run occurred at the 300 block of South Arlington Street at 8:31 a.m. on Oct. 31.

Shoplifting occurred at the 1500 block of East Innes Street at 9:40 a.m. on Oct. 31. The total estimated loss was $15.

A hit and run occurred at the 200 block of Faith Road at 10:30 a.m. on Oct. 31.

A larceny occurred at the 200 block of North Long Street at 6:15 p.m. on Oct. 30. It was reported on Oct. 31. The total estimated loss was $500.

A larceny from a motor vehicle occurred at the 200 block of Woodson Street between 8 a.m. and 11:40 a.m. on Oct. 31. The total estimated loss was $50.

A larceny of a bicycle occurred at the 1100 block of Arden Road between 8 a.m. on Oct. 1 and 8 a.m. on Oct. 25. It was reported on Oct. 31. The total estimated loss was $500.

Communicating threats occurred at the 2300 block of West Innes Street between 12:30 a.m. and 6 a.m. on Oct. 31.

A shoplifting occurred at the 2100 block of Statesville Road at 5:50 p.m. on Oct. 31. The total estimated loss was $15.

In Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports: