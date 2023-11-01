Walk to End Alzheimer’s plants seeds of hope for a cure Published 12:10 am Wednesday, November 1, 2023

1 of 5

KANNAPOLIS — Over 6 million people across the United States are currently living with Alzheimer’s. Not only does it affect those afflicted with the disease, but their friends and family as well. The search for a cure is a personal mission for countless individuals and the Alzheimer’s Association has been working hard to discover one someday.

On Oct. 28, the association’s Western Carolina chapter hosted the Walk to End Alzheimer’s event for Rowan-Cabarrus counties at Atrium Health Ballpark in Kannapolis. Over 300 people arrived wearing purple and carrying flowers that represent their connection to Alzheimer’s. Orange flowers are for someone who supports a world without Alzheimer’s, yellow flowers are for someone who supports or cares for a person with Alzheimer’s, purple flowers are for anyone who has lost someone to Alzheimer’s, blue flowers are for people living with dementia and Alzheimer’s, and a single white flower represents the first survivor of Alzheimer’s.

“It’s definitely important to so many different people in the community, perspectively to their relationship with dementia and Alzheimer’s,” Walk Manager Nathaniel Morefield said.

Brookdale Senior Living Solutions, the Greens of Cabarrus, and Gentiva Health Services met with people at the ballpark to offer information on the kind of medical and care assistance they give to a wide range of patients. The Alzheimer’s Association’s care and support program team spoke on forming community care support groups at the walk and the association also had details about their free, educational initiatives for companies, churches and organizations.

Edward Jones, the Fortune 500 investment firm, was one of the leading sponsors for the walk. It became a national sponsor over a decade ago in order to contribute to the fight to eradicate Alzheimer’s for good. They continue to participate at local events like these to help spread awareness on how debilitating this disease truly is.

“We couldn’t be more proud to be a part of it. Part of that is every single day we work with about 8 million clients across the country and of those 8 million, many face the perils of Alzheimer’s disease or someone in their family. So we feel like it’s our duty and obligation and our privilege to be a part of this work,” Regional Leader at Edward Jones Jeff Hartsock said.

Local radio legend Ramona Holloway, who lost her mother to dementia, helped emcee the event and get attendees in the spirit before they made their way for the one-mile walk. She shared her story with everyone sitting in the stands and gave words of encouragement as people crossed home plate after finishing the walk.

“I’m an only child, still not married, no other family in this area, but the Alzheimer’s Association educated me for free, so that I knew what to do and where to go for more help,” Holloway said. “I leaned on my friends, many of whom had already been a part of this experience.”

The initial goal was to fundraise $55,000, but $58,000 was already raised before the walk even started on Saturday morning.

Marla Harris walked on Saturday while carrying a purple flower. Her mother passed away last year due to Alzheimer’s and it still is difficult for Harris to comprehend her loss.

“It’s been tough because it was 14 months ago, but seeing all of the other people who are going through the same thing that I’m going through, that was emotionally uplifting,” Harris said.

Harris felt comforted by the fact that Brookdale Senior Living Solutions, the facility that cared for her mother at the end of her life, was at the walk with her during such a poignant day.

“It means a lot and for the people who fundraised for me, that means a lot to me to try and get rid of this disease because there’s nothing worse than watching someone go through it,” Harris said.

When it comes to finding a cure, Harris is optimistic for what lies ahead thanks to the turn out and witnessing how many people have donated money to such a worthy, vital cause.

“I think it’s on a good path and I think with all the fundraising, I think we’re going to get there and I’m hoping that there’s a cure sooner rather than later,” Harris said.