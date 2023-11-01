Salisbury Police and Fire release September snapshot Published 12:05 am Wednesday, November 1, 2023

SALISBURY — The Salisbury Police and Fire departments released the first statistics snapshot for the month of September. Both departments plan to release a monthly snapshot in the future.

In September, the police department made 96 arrests and responded to 18 drug overdoses and 105 traffic accidents, according to the graphic. In addition, the department received 3,666 calls for service which resulted in 336 reports filed.

The graphic also shows that the rate of crimes are up for all of the categories the department relayed. The graphic shows the crimes through the end of September for both 2023 and 2022. In 2023, there have been 177 violent crimes to 158 in 2022. There have been 1,106 property crimes this year to last year’s 1,003. For motor vehicle crimes, 2023 has seen 371 and 2022 saw 362.

The fire department’s snapshot shows the different varieties of calls that firefighters have answered up to this point in 2023. The total responses was 1,215 in September, and the year-to-date statistics are 7,372 total responses. The fire department performed 12 CPR saves last month, to bring the total to 86 for the year. Eleven technical rescues brought that total to 95, and the department responded to 24 fires to bring the 2023 total to 180.