Gasoline fire engulfs commercial building in western Rowan County

Published 6:57 pm Wednesday, November 1, 2023

By Robert Sullivan

Over a dozen fire crews responded to a gasoline fire on Wednesday. Fire officials said that the fire almost completely destroyed the building.

ROWAN COUNTY — A fire that involved gasoline almost destroyed a commercial building on Wednesday, according to fire officials.

A West Rowan Volunteer Fire Department official said that the fire started while the building’s owner was working inside. The work involved vehicles, so there was gasoline in the building, which caused the fire to accelerate quickly. The building was a thin sheet metal, so the fire burned through the building.

The building is located at 720 Cricket Lane near Mount Ulla.

The fire official said that almost everything inside the building was either destroyed or unsalvageable.

West Rowan was the first department to respond to the fire, and multiple other fire departments, including Cabarrus departments such as Concord Fire Department, responded to the fire to assist. The fire started around 5 p.m. on Wednesday and was mostly extinguished by 6 p.m.

No one was injured in the blaze, the fire official said.

