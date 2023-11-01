Blotter for Nov. 1
Published 12:00 am Wednesday, November 1, 2023
In Salisbury Police Department reports
- A larceny from a motor vehicle occurred at the 100 block of West Horah Street between 7:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. on Oct. 27. It was reported on Oct. 30. The total estimated loss was $200.
- Jonathan Paul Mayers, 45, was charged with larceny on Oct. 30.
- Tai Alexander Mosley, 24, was charged with resisting, obstructing or delaying a public officer on Oct. 30. Jail records also list Mosley as awaiting trial on charges of possessing a stolen firearm, carrying a concealed weapon and second-degree trespassing.
In Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports
- A theft of a motor vehicle occurred at the 300 block of Archer Road between 8 p.m. on Oct. 28 and 6:45 a.m. on Oct. 29.
- A stolen vehicle was recovered at Peeler Road at 8:14 p.m. on Oct. 29.
- Tkeyah Margine Lorraine Shaver, 30, was charged with assault and batter on Oct. 29.
- Cedric Bryant, 26, was charged with assault on a female and injury to real property on Oct. 29.