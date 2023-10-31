High school golf: Rowan girls wrap up season Published 7:35 pm Tuesday, October 31, 2023

Staff report

PINEHURST — East Rowan seniors Hannah Waddell and Addison Queen didn’t play as well as they wanted to at Foxfire in the 3A State Championships, but they were on the course the last day of the season, and that’s about all you can ask for.

“They had some struggles and some inconsistency with ball-striking and putting this week, but they gave it everything they had,” East coach Tinsley Merrell said. “Their goal was to make it to states and they accomplished that goal. I know they don’t feel like this was a win right now, but they can be very proud of their careers. It was a great ride for all of us.”

Waddell, who made the state tournament four straight years, shot 92 in close to ideal conditions on Monday and 94 on Tuesday on a much more challenging weather day. It was windy and cold.

Queen, the county champion, shot 103 and 101.

Queen made five pars on Monday and made a birdie on Tuesday, but she was hurt by OBs and penalty strokes.

It was a miraculous story that South Rowan senior Kassidy Sechler also made it to the 3A State Championships.

Sechler shot 97 on Monday. She made three pars and birdied the par-5 No. 12 hole.

Sechler had to withdraw on Tuesday when she didn’t feel well on the fifth hole.

“She was starting to have some pretty serious heart arrhythmias, so she withdrew,” South coach Jeremy Boice explained. “She is bummed that she couldn’t finish, but she showed a ton of grit and determination in the regional (to qualify) and in the state. I love that kid and couldn’t be more proud of her.”

•••

MONROE — In the 1A/2A State Championships at Stonebridge, Gray Stone’s Hannah Lineberry shot 81 and 84 and finished seventh.

Gray Stone qualified as a team and placed seventh.

•••

Rowan girls who played in regionals, but didn’t qualify for state:

Jaelyn Earnhardt, East Rowan 103

Kaley Pfister, East Rowan 103

Izzy Stepp, East Rowan 106

Ava Blume, South Rowan 112

RaElla Smockstad, South Rowan 113

Ella Carden, South Rowan 114

Sara Culbert, South Rowan 115

Sarah Waller, West Rowan 119

Renna Davis Linn, Carson 119

Xaniyah Price, Salisbury 121

Ava Catlett, Carson WD