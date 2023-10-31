High school boys soccer: Local playoff scores, 2nd-round schedule
Published 2:52 am Tuesday, October 31, 2023
Playoffs
Monday first-round scores
4A West
GMC
Porter Ridge 2, Mooresville 1
Cox Mill 5, RJ Reynolds 1
Hickory Ridge 2, North Meck 1
Lake Norman 3, A.L. Brown 2
Independence 2, West Cabarrus 1
CPC
Hopewell 7, East Forsyth 2
Ardrey Kell 7, Parkland 0
West Forsyth 2, Providence 1
Thursday second-round games
GMC
(11) Lake Norman at (6) Grimsley
(19) NW Guilford at (3) Hickory Ridge
(13) Cox Mill at (4) Cuthbertson
CPC
(18) Independence at (2) West Forsyth
Monday first-round scores
3A West
SPC
Concord 2, West Henderson 0
Central Cabarrus 4, CATA 1
Atkins 0, Carson 0, Atkins advances PKs
Robinson 3, Pisgah 2
Thursday second-round games
SPC
(17) Concord at (1) Hickory
(9) Atkins at (8) Central Cabarrus
(31) Robinson at (18) North Iredell
Monday first-round scores
2A West
CCC
Salisbury 2, West Stanly 1
Forbush 7, Lexington 0
Comm. School of Davidson 6, E. Davidson 0
Thursday second-round games
CCC
(14) Trinity at (3) Salisbury
Monday first-round scores
1A West
CCC
North Rowan 4, South Stokes 3
***
Gray Stone 9, East Wilkes 0
Thursday second-round games
CCC
(9) Polk County at (8) North Rowan
***
(19) Union Academy at (3) Gray Stone