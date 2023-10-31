High school boys soccer: Local playoff scores, 2nd-round schedule

Published 2:52 am Tuesday, October 31, 2023

By Post Sports

Carson's Jeffrey Moreno 19 takes a shot, photo by Wayne Hinshaw; for the Salisbury Post

    

 

Playoffs

Monday first-round scores

4A West

GMC

Porter Ridge 2, Mooresville 1

Cox Mill 5, RJ Reynolds 1

Hickory Ridge 2, North Meck 1

Lake Norman 3, A.L. Brown 2

Independence 2, West Cabarrus 1

CPC

Hopewell 7, East Forsyth 2

Ardrey Kell 7, Parkland 0

Cox Mill 5, RJ Reynolds 1

West Forsyth 2, Providence 1

Thursday second-round games

GMC

(11) Lake Norman at (6) Grimsley

(19) NW Guilford at (3) Hickory Ridge

(13) Cox Mill at (4) Cuthbertson

CPC

(18) Independence at (2) West Forsyth

Monday first-round scores

3A West

SPC

Concord 2, West Henderson 0

Central Cabarrus 4, CATA 1

Atkins 0, Carson 0, Atkins advances PKs

Robinson 3, Pisgah 2

Thursday second-round games

SPC

(17) Concord at (1) Hickory

(9) Atkins at (8) Central Cabarrus

(31) Robinson at (18) North Iredell

Monday first-round scores

2A West

CCC

Salisbury 2, West Stanly 1

Forbush 7, Lexington 0

Comm. School of Davidson 6, E. Davidson 0

Thursday second-round games

CCC

(14) Trinity at (3) Salisbury

Monday first-round scores

1A West

CCC

North Rowan 4, South Stokes 3

***

Gray Stone 9, East Wilkes 0

Thursday second-round games

CCC

(9) Polk County at (8) North Rowan

***

(19) Union Academy at (3) Gray Stone

