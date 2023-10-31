Halloween Fun Fest has something for everyone Published 12:05 am Tuesday, October 31, 2023

1 of 13

SALISBURY — On Oct. 28, Salisbury hosted its “Halloween Fun Fest” where downtown businesses gave out candy to kids wearing intricate costumes with their parents in tow. All along Main Street, people stood in line to pick out candy before going next door to repeat the process all over again.

After the trick or treating wound down, families made their way to Bell Tower Green to enjoy the nice weather and Halloween-themed music. Games, hay rides, and trolley rides helped amuse the masses as the sun went down. At the end of the night, there was a costume contest that was divided into six categories: pet, couples/groups, adults 16 and over, ages 9-15, ages 5-8, and ages 4 and under.

“Halloween Fun Fest” let Salisbury provide wonderful entertainment for residents looking for holiday escapades that the whole family could cherish together.

“It’s fantastic, it’s very inclusive, there’s lots of different activities going on, so it’s very family-friendly and collective. It’s great to have the trolley and the hay ride as well, you’ve got historic features. It’s great fun,” Chrissy Weaver said.