Halloween Fun Fest has something for everyone
Published 12:05 am Tuesday, October 31, 2023
1 of 13
It's not typical to see two dinosaurs roam the streets of downtown Salisbury. Brad Dountz/Salisbury Post.
Many people's group costumes were absolutely adorable. Brad Dountz/Salisbury Post.
Jugglers and magicians showed off their skills during the Halloween Fun Fest. Brad Dountz/Salisbury Post.
The Mandalorian and Boba Fett teamed up on Saturday to go trick or treating in downtown Salisbury. Brad Dountz/Salisbury Post.
Michael Myers made a scary appearance on Saturday. Brad Dountz/Salisbury Post.
Some people take Halloween decorations to another level. Brad Dountz/Salisbury Post.
It's surprising that Olaf from "Frozen" didn't melt on a warm Saturday in October. Brad Dountz/Salisbury Post.
A real tractor took people on hay rides through Salisbury. Brad Dountz/Salisbury Post.
The bouncy castle had long lines of kids waiting for their chance of fun. Brad Dountz/Salisbury Post.
The costumes on Saturday ranged from being iconic to obscure. Brad Dountz/Salisbury Post.
People put a lot of work into their costumes. Brad Dountz/Salisbury Post.
Families dressed up in cute costumes for the Halloween Fun Fest. Brad Dountz/Salisbury Post.
The group category for the costume contest had many fantastic entrees. Brad Dountz/Salisbury Post.
SALISBURY — On Oct. 28, Salisbury hosted its “Halloween Fun Fest” where downtown businesses gave out candy to kids wearing intricate costumes with their parents in tow. All along Main Street, people stood in line to pick out candy before going next door to repeat the process all over again.
After the trick or treating wound down, families made their way to Bell Tower Green to enjoy the nice weather and Halloween-themed music. Games, hay rides, and trolley rides helped amuse the masses as the sun went down. At the end of the night, there was a costume contest that was divided into six categories: pet, couples/groups, adults 16 and over, ages 9-15, ages 5-8, and ages 4 and under.
“Halloween Fun Fest” let Salisbury provide wonderful entertainment for residents looking for holiday escapades that the whole family could cherish together.
“It’s fantastic, it’s very inclusive, there’s lots of different activities going on, so it’s very family-friendly and collective. It’s great to have the trolley and the hay ride as well, you’ve got historic features. It’s great fun,” Chrissy Weaver said.