Face of Horror: Former Salisbury resident gunning to win scary make-up, costume contest Published 4:56 pm Tuesday, October 31, 2023

1 of 4

Face of Horror, a national competition, where those competing are dressed in scary costumes and makeup, has a local flavor to it this year.

Jordan Swaim, a former resident of Salisbury, who is currently living in Mooresville, is making her debut in the contest, hoping for a win and a chance to claim the prize of a full paid trip to Las Angeles and the chance to meet Kane Hodder, who played Jason in “Friday the 13th,” as well as the opportunity to do a photoshoot with Hodder and appear on the cover of “Rue Morgue Magazine.”

The winner would also receive $13,000 in cash, the amount matching the Friday the 13th theme.

Competitors are placed in groups at the start of the event, and each person competes against those in their particular group. The winner of each then goes up against the winners of the other groups.

Swaim noted that there were probably thousands competing when the contest first began.

Voting for this particular round, which is how winners are selected, concludes Nov. 2 at 11 p.m. Eastern Standard Time, Swaim shared, and is done through Facebook.

Those casting their vote can do so once a day, until that time on Thursday.

If she can win this round, Swaim would then advance to the next level, with voting held until Nov. 9.

Swaim said she has always been a fan of Halloween since she was a kid and has enjoyed watching scary movies, just like her mom.

And, she added, “I actually make my Halloween costumes. I create the costumes,” saying they are Tim Burton and Disney themed.

This event is not only a competition, but it also serves as a fundraiser with the Andrew McDonough B+ (Be Positive) Foundation being the charity partner of the Face of Horror competition.

While votes can be cast daily for free on Facebook, those wishing to donate $1 per vote can do so with the money going to help support families of children dealing with cancer.

The organization provides both financial and emotional support to the families and helps fund childhood cancer research, it was noted by Swaim.

Being able to be a part of helping these families is another special part of the competition.

“I feel like I have had family members who have had cancer, and it definitely takes an emotional toll on you,” she said. “So the last thing you want to think about is the financial part (of the disease)” when you are in that hard time in your life.

Those who would like to help Swaim in her quest to win Face of Horror can go to Facebook and vote. Go to https://faceofhorror.org/2023/jordan-swaim to cast your vote.