D2 College football: SAC and CIAA scores, schedules, standings

Published 2:40 am Tuesday, October 31, 2023

By Post Sports

Livingstone's Matthew Henry 88 scoring a TD, photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post

         

                     

            SAC

Mountain Overall SAC

Mars Hill 7-1 6-1

Tusculum 5-4 5-2

Carson-Newman 4-5 3-4

Emory & Henry 4-5 2-5

UVA Wise 2-7 1-6

Erskine 0-9 0-7

Piedmont

Lenoir-Rhyne 8-1 6-1

Limestone 6-3 6-1

Wingate 6-3 5-2

Barton 5-4 3-4

Newberry 4-5 3-4

Catawba 4-5 2-5

               Saturday’s scores

Catawba 32, Barton 27

Limestone 28, Newberry 24

Tusculum 52, Erskine 14

Mars Hill 49, UVA Wise 24

Wingate 34, Lenoir-Rhyne 30

Carson-Newman 37, Emory & Henry 7

          Saturday’s games

Carson-Newman at UVA Wise, Noon

Erskine at Emory & Henry, 1 p.m.

Mars Hill at Tusculum, 1 p.m.

Wingate at Newberry, 1 p.m.

Catawba at Lenoir-Rhyne, 2 p.m.

Limestone at Barton, 6 p.m.

      

                      CIAA

Northern Overall CIAA

Virginia State 8-1 6-1

Virginia Union 8-1 6-1

Bowie State 5-4 4-3

Lincoln 4-5 3-4

Elizabeth City State 2-7 1-6

Bluefield State 1-8 0-7

Southern Overall CIAA

Fayetteville State 7-2 7-0

J.C. Smith 6-3 5-2

Livingstone 4-5 4-3

Winston-Salem State 4-5 4-3

Shaw 2-7 2-5

St. Augustine’s 0-9 0-7

          Saturday’s scores

Livingstone 34, St. Auustine’s 14

Fayetteville State 21, Shaw 14

Virginia Union 57, Bluefield State 12

Bowie State 19, Elizabeth City State 7

Virginia State 75, Lincoln 25

J.C. Smith 35, Winston-Salem State 31

             Saturday’s games

Livingstone at J.C. Smith, 1 p.m.

Shaw at St. Augustine’s, 1 p.m.

Bowie State at Lincoln, 1 p.m.

Virginia State at Virginion Union, 1 p.m.

Bluefield State at Elizabeth City State, 1 p.m.

Winston-Salem St. at Fayetteville St., 2 p.m.

