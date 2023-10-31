D2 College football: SAC and CIAA scores, schedules, standings
Published 2:40 am Tuesday, October 31, 2023
SAC
Mountain Overall SAC
Mars Hill 7-1 6-1
Tusculum 5-4 5-2
Carson-Newman 4-5 3-4
Emory & Henry 4-5 2-5
UVA Wise 2-7 1-6
Erskine 0-9 0-7
Piedmont
Lenoir-Rhyne 8-1 6-1
Limestone 6-3 6-1
Wingate 6-3 5-2
Barton 5-4 3-4
Newberry 4-5 3-4
Catawba 4-5 2-5
Saturday’s scores
Catawba 32, Barton 27
Limestone 28, Newberry 24
Tusculum 52, Erskine 14
Mars Hill 49, UVA Wise 24
Wingate 34, Lenoir-Rhyne 30
Carson-Newman 37, Emory & Henry 7
Saturday’s games
Carson-Newman at UVA Wise, Noon
Erskine at Emory & Henry, 1 p.m.
Mars Hill at Tusculum, 1 p.m.
Wingate at Newberry, 1 p.m.
Catawba at Lenoir-Rhyne, 2 p.m.
Limestone at Barton, 6 p.m.
CIAA
Northern Overall CIAA
Virginia State 8-1 6-1
Virginia Union 8-1 6-1
Bowie State 5-4 4-3
Lincoln 4-5 3-4
Elizabeth City State 2-7 1-6
Bluefield State 1-8 0-7
Southern Overall CIAA
Fayetteville State 7-2 7-0
J.C. Smith 6-3 5-2
Livingstone 4-5 4-3
Winston-Salem State 4-5 4-3
Shaw 2-7 2-5
St. Augustine’s 0-9 0-7
Saturday’s scores
Livingstone 34, St. Auustine’s 14
Fayetteville State 21, Shaw 14
Virginia Union 57, Bluefield State 12
Bowie State 19, Elizabeth City State 7
Virginia State 75, Lincoln 25
J.C. Smith 35, Winston-Salem State 31
Saturday’s games
Livingstone at J.C. Smith, 1 p.m.
Shaw at St. Augustine’s, 1 p.m.
Bowie State at Lincoln, 1 p.m.
Virginia State at Virginion Union, 1 p.m.
Bluefield State at Elizabeth City State, 1 p.m.
Winston-Salem St. at Fayetteville St., 2 p.m.