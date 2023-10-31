“Boo at the Zoo” is a scary good time Published 12:10 am Tuesday, October 31, 2023

1 of 7

ROCKWELL — The weekend before Halloween can be just as busy as the actual holiday. Since Halloween is on a Tuesday this year, many families were already out and about Saturday in their costumes getting ready for the spooky season. For the past 13 years, Tiger World has put on “Boo at the Zoo” the two Saturdays before Halloween, where kids and their families can dress up and go trick or treating while standing only few feet away from an actual lion or tiger.

On Oct. 28, Tiger World had employees hand out candy all over the zoo. They also built a giant bonfire, sold hot cider and even offered beer for adults to help cool them down on a surprisingly warm Saturday afternoon.

“We get into the fall atmosphere, the fall, fun frenzy…It’s a fun day for all to celebrate the season,” Director of Wildlife Aubrey Taylor said. “We thank everybody and hope that we can continue doing this and can keep getting bigger and better every year.”

Breathtaking animals like lions, tigers, wolves and panthers lounged in their cages for kids to gaze at from a safe distance. Peacocks roamed the zoo grounds freely to the delight of those casually walking by. For the Tiger World employees, “Boo at the Zoo” is one of their favorite days to come into work.

“I love it! I think it’s great to give candy to the kids and they get to walk around and see all the cats while they take their time and enjoy it,” said Shaye Page, a zookeeper at Tiger World. “I think it’s really fun. I like to talk to kids, I like to work with animals, so it’s fun educating people about all of that.”

Annalise Kanuk is a season pass holder at Tiger World and she takes her daughter all the time to see the animals in person. “Boo at the Zoo” got Kanuk and her daughter’s seal of approval in so small part to all the activities, candy and eye-popping costumes.

“Boo at the Zoo is great! I think it’s a great idea for all the kids to actually get out and walk around, see the animals, actually interact with some people, get candy for it, get some exercise,” Kanuk said. “She likes the fact that she sees all these people in costumes and she knows everyone. She can see the cats as well as get candy, it’s something special for her.”