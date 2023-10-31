Blotter for Oct. 31
Published 12:00 am Tuesday, October 31, 2023
In Salisbury Police Department Reports:
- A theft of a motor vehicle occurred at the 600 block of East Innes Street at 8:47 a.m. on Oct. 27.
- A larceny from a motor vehicle occurred at the 100 block of Sycamore Road between 10:30 p.m. on Oct. 26 and 8 a.m. on Oct. 27. The total estimated loss was $25.
- A hit and run occurred at the 900 block of Mooresville Road at 5 p.m. on Oct. 27.
- An assault occurred at the 1200 block of Stanley Street at 11 p.m. on Oct. 27.
- Shoplifting occurred at the 100 block of South Main Street at 5:04 p.m. on Oct. 27. The total estimated loss was $209.
- A shoplifting occurred at the 100 block of South Main Street between 1:24 p.m. and 2 p.m. on Oct. 21. The total estimated loss was $100.
- A firearm was discharged at the 1100 block of Locke Street at 8:40 p.m. on Oct. 28.
- Vandalism occurred at the 200 block of Richmond Road between 9 a.m. on Oct. 27 and 10 a.m. on Oct. 29.
- Joshua Marcquese Byrd, 19, was charged with resisting, obstructing or delaying a public officer on Oct. 28.
- Brandace Marshe McConneaughey, 37, was charged with assault and batter on Oct. 28.
- Jonathan Paul Mayers, 45, was charged with larceny on Oct. 30.
In Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports
- Fraud by identity theft occurred at Sherrills Ford Road in Salisbury between 3:13 p.m. on May 17, 2022 and 3:13 p.m. on Oct. 19, 2023. It was reported on Oct. 26.
- An assault occurred at Red Pine Road in Gold Hill at 4:20 a.m. on Oct. 26.
- A larceny from a motor vehicle occurred at Texas Place in Kannapolis between midnight and 11:54 a.m. on Oct. 26.
- Fraud by identity theft occurred at Scarborough Court in Woodleaf at 1:28 p.m. on Oct. 26.
- A motor vehicle theft occurred at Baxter Road in Salisbury between 8 p.m. on Oct. 25 and 3 p.m. on Oct. 26.
- Credit card fraud happened at North Main Street in Salisbury at 3:32 on Oct. 27.
- Vandalism occurred at North Main Street in Salisbury at 9:50 a.m. on Oct. 25. It was reported on Oct. 27.
- A larceny from a motor vehicle occurred at James Drive in Cleveland at 10:05 a.m. on Oct. 27.
- A burglary occurred at Lower Stone Church Road in Rockwell between 6 p.m. on Oct. 18 and 8 a.m. on Oct. 23. It was reported on Oct. 27.
- A larceny from a motor vehicle occurred at Ashcraft Drive in Mooresville at 6:13 p.m. on Oct. 27.
- Tampering with motor vehicles occurred at Agner Road in Salisbury between 10:30 p.m. on Oct. 27 and 8:30 a.m. on Oct. 28.
- Property damage occurred at Artz Road in Salisbury at 3:20 p.m. on Oct. 28.
- A larceny from a motor vehicle occurred at Shore Acres Road in Salisbury between 9 a.m. on Oct. 27 and 4:30 p.m. on Oct. 28. According to police reports, an antique violin was taken from an unlocked vehicle.
- Anton Levoreous McNeil, 37, was charged with assault on a female on Oct. 26.
- Jeremias Matthias Chonko, 31, was charged with possession of a schedule I controlled substance, possession of a schedule II controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia on Oct. 26.
- Tammy Darlene Cain, 62, was charged with food stamp fraud on Oct. 26.
- Ramone Dajuan Galarza, 20, was charged with possession of a firearm by a felon and possessing stolen goods on Oct. 26.
- Devan Allen Brown, 30, was charged with financial card fraud on Oct. 26.
- Quinta Janelle Caldwell, 33, was charged with possession of a schedule II controlled substance, possession of a marijuana drug paraphernalia, possession of up to 1.5 ounces of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia on Oct. 26.
- Sherri Ann Earnhardt, 38, was charged with larceny of a motor vehicle, injury to personal property and larceny on Oct. 27.
- Damien Christian White, 26, was charged with communicating threats on Oct. 27.
- Spencer Dale Sechler, 29, was charged with harassing telephone calls on Oct. 27.
- Rodney M. Chestnut Jr., 29, was charged as a fugitive from justice on Oct. 28. According to police reports, the warrants that were served were from Illinois.
- Janelle Lynn Loeffler, 44, was charged with communicating threats on Oct. 28.
- Dylan Matthew Howard, 31, was charged with possession of a schedule II controlled substance on Oct. 28.
- Kinney James Starks, 40, was charged with injury to personal property on Oct. 28.
- Albert Ray Barringer, 40, was charged with larceny on Oct. 28.