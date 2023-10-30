West Rowan volleyball coach hospitalized after weekend motorcycle wreck Published 10:49 am Monday, October 30, 2023

West Rowan High School volleyball coach Jan Dowling was hospitalized with injuries described as life-threatening after a motorcycle accident on Sunday. According to her brother, her condition was stabilized.

Dowling was transported to Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Hospital in Winston-Salem following the accident.

Dowling’s brother, Jared Safley, provided an update on Facebook on Monday .

“My sister was involved in an extremely serious motorcycle accident (Sunday) afternoon and was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center. She had severe internal bleeding from her injuries and received large amounts of blood transfusions,” Safley said.

Safley indicated that the medical team working on his sister had some success overnight.

“The care team was able to eventually contain the bleeding and overnight she has stabilized to the point to where she has now been taken to surgery,” Safley said. “She is a fighter and we are trusting and resting in knowing that the Great Physician, Jehovah-Rapha, is in charge and has a plan that we must trust in. We would love you to join us in praying for her and for the care team who is treating her. I will do my best to provide updates as we get them.”