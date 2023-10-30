Three-car crash shuts down Mooresville Road Published 5:10 pm Monday, October 30, 2023

MOORESVILLE — A crash on Mooresville Road sent one person to the hospital and caused the road to be shut down for around an hour and a half on Monday.

The crash occurred around 3:15 p.m. in the area of 17950 Mooresville Road and involved at least three vehicles. One person was transported to the hospital with minor injuries, according to a West Rowan Fire Department official on the scene.

WRFD shut down the stretch of the road between Centenary Church and London roads because of the crash. Drivers were forced to take a detour until the road reopened around 4:45 p.m.

Troopers from the N.C. State Highway Patrol investigated the crash. More information was not readily available.