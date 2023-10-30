High school girls tennis: Hornets win on road again Published 11:18 pm Monday, October 30, 2023

Staff report

SHELBY — Salisbury’s girls tennis team has reached the regional final.

The Hornets won 5-3 at top-seeded Shelby on Monday, the Hornets’ second road win in the 2A dual team playoffs.

They earlier won at fourth-seeded Lincoln Charter.

There were some dramatic matches. No. 2 Lucy Barr and No. 5 Addie Griffith dropped the first set, but came back to win the second set and the super tiebreaker.

Cora Wymbs and Meredith Williams posted straight-set wins at No. 3 and No. 4.

Shelby won at No. 6, and Anna Schweppe topped Mille Wymbs at No. 1 singles — 2-6, 6-3 and 10-5 in the super tiebreaker.

Shelby won at No. 2 doubles, but the Wymbs sisters won 8-2 at No. 1 doubles to clinch the match.

No. 3 doubles was not completed.

Salisbury (17-2) will play at third-seeded Hendersonville on Wednesday.

Hendersonville has won four straight state championships.

Hendersonville’s top doubles team won against the Wymbs sisters in the finals of the individual state championships on Saturday.