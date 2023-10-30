High school girls tennis: Hornets win on road again

Published 11:18 pm Monday, October 30, 2023

By Post Sports

Salisbury tennis celebrates win at Shelby.

 

 

Staff report

SHELBY —  Salisbury’s girls tennis team has reached the regional final.

The Hornets won 5-3 at top-seeded Shelby on Monday, the Hornets’ second road win in the 2A dual team playoffs.

They earlier won at fourth-seeded Lincoln Charter.

There were some dramatic matches. No. 2 Lucy Barr and No. 5 Addie Griffith dropped the first set, but came back to win the second set and the super tiebreaker.

Cora Wymbs and Meredith Williams posted straight-set wins at No. 3 and No. 4.

Shelby won at No. 6, and Anna Schweppe topped Mille Wymbs at No. 1 singles — 2-6, 6-3 and 10-5 in the super tiebreaker.

Shelby won at No. 2 doubles, but the Wymbs sisters won 8-2 at No. 1 doubles to clinch the match.

No. 3 doubles was not completed.

Salisbury (17-2) will play at third-seeded Hendersonville on Wednesday.

Hendersonville has won four straight state championships.

Hendersonville’s top doubles team won against the Wymbs sisters in the finals of the individual state championships on Saturday.

 

 

 

More Sports

MLB: Kannapolis’ Seager leads Rangers to win in Game 3

College basketball: Duke lands top-ranked recruit

High school boys soccer: Cavaliers, Hornets advance; tough loss for Cougars

High school girls golf: First day in the books in Pinehurst

Print Article