High school girls golf: First day in the books in Pinehurst Published 10:46 pm Monday, October 30, 2023

Staff report

PINEHURST — It was a challenging first day for the Rowan golfers competing in the 36-hole 3A State Championships at Foxfire.

East Rowan’s Hannah Waddell made four pars and shot 92 on Monday. Waddell is competing in the 3A State Championships for the fourth time.

South Rowan’s Kassidy Sechler, who was in the hospital not long ago, is making her second trip to the 3A Championships and shot 97.

East Rowan’s Addison Queen shot 103. The county champ made five pars, but had some struggles off the tee and had some OB penalty strokes.

The girls will be back on the course on Tuesday.

•••

MONROE — In the 1A/2A State Championships at Stonebridge, Gray Stone’s Hannah Lineberry shot 81 to tie for fifth.

Gray Stone qualified as a team and is in sixth place after the first day.