College cross country: South grad Lowery wins another championship Published 2:45 am Monday, October 30, 2023

From Pfeiffer Sports Information

ROCKY MOUNT – Pfeiffer University senior Madison Lowery (South Rowan) won her second straight USA South Cross Country Title on Saturday on the campus of N.C. Wesleyan.

Pfeiffer’s women placed third behind champion Meredith College and second-place Southern Virginia University

Lowery finished the 6K course with a time of 22:32.2, which was 47 seconds ahead of the second-place finisher Madelyn Merna from Meredith College.

Lowery was tabbed as the USA South Runner of the Year for the second consecutive season.

The win earned Lowery on the USA South All-Conference First Team.

Freshman Makayla Borst (Carson) earned Second Team honors with an eighth-place finish while Maddie Hladik and Micah Welborn earned Honorable Mention for finishing in 12th and 13th places, respectively.