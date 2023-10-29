‘Carolina Haints’ to share local ghost stories at RPL West Published 12:00 am Sunday, October 29, 2023

CLEVELAND — When the autumn sky clouds up and shadows cover the ground, is it the cooler weather that puts a chill in your bones — or is it something else?

If you’re a fan of the popular “Carolina Haints” podcast, enjoy a good ghost story, legend, or tale of lore, or are looking for fun and free entertainment, then Rowan Public Library has the perfect program for you.

On Monday, Oct. 30, at 6 p.m., RPL West Branch, located at 201 School St. in Cleveland, will host a program led by Dan Sellers and Jeffrey Cochran.

The “Carolina Haints” podcast hosts will share ghost stories about Rowan County-specific haunts. Admission to this program is free, and light refreshments will be served.

“Anything that involves specters and ghosts, the dread of haunted woods and abandoned buildings, and tantalizing true crime stories are particularly popular in October,” said librarian Paul Birkhead.

He believes the Carolina Haints will be a popular program for lovers of ghost stories, unexplained phenomena, and the mysterious.

Currently in its seventh season, the Carolina Haints podcast has featured haunted historical houses of Charlotte, the Lady in Pink of Asheville, and the ghosts of Guilford Courthouse. Though the topics and stories featured on the podcast vary, all follow the same theme: They are rooted in North and South Carolina lore.

Sellers and Cochran are also the authors of “Carolina Haints: Ghosts, Folklore and Mysteries of the Old North State.”

Copies of their book will be available for purchase at the event.

This program is designed for teens and adults and is part of the Fall Fun at RPL program series. For more details, call RPL West at 704-216-8290 or go to www.rowanpubliclibrary.org.

To learn more about Sellers and Cochran and their work with Carolina Haints, go to www.carolinahaints.com.