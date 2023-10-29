Blotter for Oct. 28: Rowan County chase ends in Thomasville arrest Published 12:00 am Sunday, October 29, 2023

SALISBURY — A man was arrested after a police chase that began in Rowan County ended in Thomasville on Thursday.

A spokesperson for the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office said that when a deputy attempted to stop a vehicle for speeding, the driver of the vehicle drove onto Interstate 85 and allegedly fled from the deputy.

The deputies reportedly chased the vehicle into Thomasville, at which point tire deflation devices were deployed, successfully stopping the car. The driver then jumped out of the car and attempted to flee on foot but was apprehended a short time late.

Torques Alonzo Strudwick, 28, was charged with felony flee to elude, failure to stop for a siren, failure to maintain lane control and possession of up to 0.5 ounces of marijuana in connection to the incident. He was also arrested for warrants out of other counties for charges including assault by strangulation, assault with a deadly weapon and interfering with emergency communications.

Strudwick was placed in the Rowan County Detention Center and given a $100,000 bond.

Salisbury man arrested after hiding cocaine in buttocks

A Salisbury man was arrested after police performed a traffic stop for an expired tag and discovered during a search that he had hidden a bag of cocaine on his person.

According to a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office, deputies ran the tag number on a white Chevy Malibu and found that the tag had expired. During the traffic stop, a deputy noticed a “strong” odor of marijuana coming from the car.

A K9 alerted to the presence of narcotics in the car, so deputies asked the driver and a man in the passenger seat to step out of the car. The man said that the alerted dog may have been caused by his THC vape and handed it to the deputy. During a search of the car, deputies reportedly found mason jars with cocaine, ecstasy and marijuana in the glove box. They also reportedly found a Glock handgun under the passenger seat.

The man, identified as 40-year-old Henry Franklin Baker III, allegedly said that he owned the jars and gun. Deputies informed Baker that he would be taken to jail and that if he had any other illegal substances on him when he entered he could be charged with a felony.

Baker then allegedly said that he had hidden another bag of cocaine between his buttocks and jumped up and down until the bag fell out.

The driver of the car was given a citation for driving while their license was revoked and given a warning for the expired registration.

Baker was charged with possession of between 0.5 and 1.5 ounces of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of a schedule I controlled substance and possession of a schedule II controlled substance. Baker was placed in the Rowan County Detention Center and given a $10,000 bond.

In Salisbury Police Department reports

A theft of a motor vehicle occurred at the 200 block of Sunset Drive between 11 p.m. on Oct. 25 and 7:30 a.m. on Oct. 26.

A hit and run occurred at the 600 block of Industrial Avenue between 6 a.m. and 9:31 a.m. on Oct. 26.

A larceny occurred at the 700 block of South Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue between 7:27 p.m. and 8 p.m. on Oct. 25. It was reported on Oct. 26. The total estimated loss was $179, which police reports indicated was from a stolen Amazon package.

A larceny of automobile accessories occurred at the 2200 block of Statesville Boulevard between 7 p.m. on Oct. 24 and 9 a.m. on Oct. 25. It was reported on Oct. 26. The total estimated loss was $540.

A larceny from a motor vehicle occurred at the 2100 block of Brenner Avenue between 8 p.m. on Oct. 25 and 4:35 p.m. on Oct. 26. The total estimated loss was $780.

Sh’adero Brieanna Cannon, 32, was charged with assault on Oct. 26.

Raegan Ruth Perry, 23, was charged with felony possession of a schedule I controlled substance on Oct. 26.

Trenton Ray Weast, 31, was charged with resisting, delaying or obstructing a public officer on Oct. 26.

In Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports