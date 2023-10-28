Toi Degree: Tips for preparing for the holidays Published 12:00 am Saturday, October 28, 2023

By Toi Degree

N.C. Cooperative Extension

The holiday season is right around the corner, and I know how busy it can be for everyone. From shopping and wrapping gifts to attending parties and cooking elaborate meals, there’s a lot to do in a short amount of time. If you’re feeling stressed about getting everything done, take a deep breath and follow these 10 tips for preparing for the holidays.

Start early: The earlier you start your holiday preparations, the less stressed you’ll be. Make a list of everything you need to do and start checking items off as soon as possible. Set realistic goals: Trying to do too much will only make you more stressed. So, be realistic about what you can accomplish and focus on the most important tasks first. I have been using a rating system (1-3 and using that rating system to put things in perspective); one is the least important, and three is the most important. Delegate tasks: Holiday preparations can be overwhelming. Ask family members and friends to help with some of the work involved in preparing for the holidays. This will lighten your load and make things more fun for everyone involved. In my family, when planning dinner, we all have our specialties; each member contributes that item or items, making dinner planning and preparation much smoother and easier. Set aside money: Holiday spending can quickly get out of control if you’re not careful. So, set a budget and stick to it; have a cash-only policy, or use a debit card instead of credit cards. This will help you stay mindful of your spending and avoid getting into debt. Also, try shopping early and when you see things on sale if you can. I took advantage of the sales on Amazon earlier this month. Simplify where you can: Don’t feel like you must go all out every single year. If decorating the house feels like too much, skip it this year, or opt for a more simplified approach. The same goes for gift giving — if buying presents for everyone on your list is putting too much of a strain on your budget, scale back or get creative with homemade gifts instead. Ordering your wreath and garland in advance is another way to lighten your load. Our 4-H’ers have a holiday wreath sale each year, and I always get my wreath from them. Some years, that is my only decoration; however, it is something and delivered to me. I will put the order information below. Be organized: Getting organized is key to reducing holiday stress. Wrap gifts as soon as you buy them, so you’re not stuck doing it all at once right before Christmas. It’s also a good idea to keep a stash of wrapping paper and ribbons on hand so you’re prepared when the time comes. Take breaks: With all the hustle and bustle of the holidays, it’s important to take some time for yourself to relax and recharge. So, schedule some ‘me’ time into your busy schedule and savor the moments when you can just kick back and relax. Don’t overcommit: Saying yes to every holiday party or event invitation that comes your way will only wear you down mentally and physically. So, pick and choose wisely — only attend the events that sound fun and that you have time for without overextending yourself. Stick to healthy habits: Just because it’s the holidays doesn’t mean you should let all your healthy habits go out the window in favor of treats and sweets 24/7 — moderation is key! Indulge in your favorite holiday goodies in moderation. Keep up with your regular exercise routine as best as you can and get plenty of rest so that you don’t get run down during this busy season. Enjoy the moments: The holidays are meant to be enjoyed, so don’t get so caught up in completing all your to do’s that you forget to enjoy them! Savor time spent with loved ones, take in the beauty of festive decorations, and relish in those special moments that make the holidays unique — they’ll be gone before you know it!

Here is the information I mentioned earlier… wreaths and garlands can be ordered until Monday, Nov. 6. Order pick-up is on Tuesday, Nov. 28. All profits directly benefit 4-H clubs in the county. All information about the wreath sale and helpful hints for making your greenery last longer can be found at https://rowan.ces.ncsu.edu/2021/09/4-h-wreath-sale2023/. Orders must be placed at go.ncsu.edu/2023rowan4hwreathsale or you can call our office at 704-216-8970.

Here’s to a wonderful, stress-free, well-planned, and joyous holiday season!

Toi N. Degree is family & consumer education agent with North Carolina Cooperative Extension. Contact her at 704-216-8970 or by email at toi_degree@ncsu.edu.