Partners In Learning hosts special needs fashion show Published 12:00 am Saturday, October 28, 2023

SALISBURY — Partners In Learning recently announced the return of its annual Just As I Am Special Needs Fashion Show.

The fashion show celebrates the unique beauty and abilities of children with special needs. It features child models with various disabilities strutting their stuff on the runway and showcasing their latest fashions.

The show is also an opportunity to raise awareness about the challenges children with special needs and their families face.

Tanya Pruitt, whose family will be a part of this year’s show, said, “I can’t wait for my daughter and grandson to be able to get out there and strut their stuff like all of the children who have done it before them. These children are precious and deserve their moment to shine.”

Ariyah, Tonya’s daughter, is a spunky and vibrant girl who has placed smiles on everyone at Partners In Learning since she started two years ago. She receives early educational services, occupational therapy and behavioral support. Ariyah fills her days with dancing, playing and giving hugs to her mama.

Partners In Learning Executive Director Norma Honeycutt expressed delight at being able to facilitate the showcase.

“It will give us the opportunity to showcase our new facility,” Honeycutt said. “Every year is special, but this makes it even more exciting. It’s a great opportunity for our children with special needs to show that they are more alike than different from other children. It’s an opportunity for their families to enjoy being in the spotlight. As I have said for years, it’s one of my favorite events.”

Proceeds from the fashion show support Partners In Learning’s Dr. Shirley P. Ritchie Scholarship Fund, which provides financial assistance to Rowan County families with children with special needs.

The cost of services can be overwhelming for parents, even those with insurance coverage, which is why Partners In Learning offers scholarships to reduce the financial burden for families. Some therapy services can cost as much as $1,000 a week, with average services costing $70 an hour.

Partners In Learning Development Director Amy Vestal added, “You can also support our programs by becoming a Giver Every Month (GEM). Partners In Learning’s GEM program allows donors to make monthly donations that will support our programs, reducing the financial burden for families and providing consistent funding. Please consider becoming a member of our GEM Program and make a difference every single month.”

The Just As I Am Special Needs Fashion Show will take place Friday, Nov. 3, 2023, at 6:30 p.m. at Partners In Learning at The Woods, which is located at 1775 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave. in Salisbury.

Tours of Partners In Learning at The Woods will be available after the show for all guests.