Library Notes: Rowan Public Library now offers ‘BookPage’ digitally Published 12:00 am Saturday, October 28, 2023

By Rebecca Hines

Rowan Public Library

“Bookpage” magazine, a favorite amongst library users for its book reviews and interviews with trending authors, is now easier to access from home. Until recently, Rowan Public Library only offered physical copies of “Bookpage.” Now all visitors can additionally access the digital version through the library website. The benefits of accessing “Bookpage” online are limitless. Visitors can access up to a year of back-issues, view the full-color vibrancy of each spread, keyword search for specific articles or information, zoom in closer to enhance the text size, and so much more. For digital access, go to bit.ly/RPL_BookPage or scan the QR code. “Bookpage” is also accessible by visiting Rowan Public Library’s website and clicking RPL Online in the top bar on your screen. For more information about “Bookpage” and how you can gain access, call 980-432-8670 or go to www.rowanpubliclibrary.org.

Rebecca Hines is technical services supervisor at Rowan Public Library.