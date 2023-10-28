High school girls cross country: South girls qualify for state Published 10:28 pm Saturday, October 28, 2023

Staff report

SALISBURY — South Rowan’s girls placed third in the 3A Midwest Regional held at Salisbury Community Park on Saturday.

The top four teams qualified for the state meet. The qualifying teams were Lake Norman Charter (59), Central Davidson (105), South Rowan (105) and Piedmont (137).

South scorers were Madison Beaver (11th, 22:13), Blythe Elliott (16th, 22:41), Madalynn Gulledge (21st, 22:51), Lindsey Beaver (30th, 23:20) and Gracie Hinson (37th, 23:54).

Top individuals not on those four teams also qualified for the state.

Carson’s Emily Landaverde was the top Rowan runner. She was eighth in 21:58 on the hilly course. She led Carson to seventh place.

Katie Roberts (12th, 22:17) led West Rowan. Sadie Featherstone (13th, 22:26) led East Rowan. East finished 11th in the team scoring.

Other top Rowan runners were Carson’s Julia Burleson (23rd, 23:02) and East Rowan’s Iyanna Lynch Berry (26th, 23:09).

Lake Norman Charter’s Lily Yampolsky was the top individual in 20:00.

Northwest Cabarrus; Gatsby Goode was runner-up in 21:03.