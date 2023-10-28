High school boys cross country: South’s Julian, Carson’s team are regional champs Published 8:56 pm Saturday, October 28, 2023

Staff report

SALISBURY — South Rowan senior Eli Julian ran 16:03 for the 3A Midwest Regional championship at Salisbury Community Park.

That’s three straight regional titles for Julian.

Julian propelled the Raiders, coached by Tyler Downs, to a fourth-place regional finish and a berth as a team in in the state meet. The top four teams from each regional make the state meet, which will be held in Kernersville next Saturday.

Carson’s depth produced a regional team championship for the Cougars, who are coached by Zachary Marchinko, They already had won Rowan County and South Piedmont Conference titles.

Carson’s five scorers were Jorge-Clemente Garcia (3rd, 16:28), Bricen Burleson (4th, 16:37), Eric Gillis (7th, 17:10), Connor Price (18th, 18:12) and James Anderson (26th, 18:33).

Carson’s top three made All-Region.

Carson’s winning total was 48 to easily outdistance CATA (86), Atkins (94) and South Rowan (96).

South’s other scorers were All-Region Grayson Cromer (10th, 17:41), Ethan Overby (14th, 17:52), Brian Hickman (32nd, 18:45) and Garrison Raper (39th, 19:06).

West Rowan finished ninth, with Ethan Wilson (17th, 18:08) leading the Falcons.

East Rowan finished 11th, with Gavin Rodgers (42nd, 19:18) leading the Mustangs.