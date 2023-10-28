Heart of Salisbury’s newest exhibit features local artist’s work Published 12:00 am Saturday, October 28, 2023

SALISBURY — Downtown business and wellness center Heart of Salisbury recently hosted a grand opening for an exhibit entitled “Then and Now,” featuring paintings by Salisbury-based artist Mark Stephenson.

The opening reception was held on the evening of Oct. 20 at Heart of Salisbury, a facility that flexes use as an art gallery, yoga studio, classroom space, gift shop and more.

Stephenson’s paintings include portraits, still lifes and landscapes. The exhibit includes new works never exhibited and paintings completed over the last 10 years.

Stephenson has been recognized for his portraiture work, with national awards from the Portrait Society of America and pieces selected for the John Singer Sargent Exhibit in England. He is in demand as a commissioned portrait artist for individuals and institutions. His work may be seen locally at Hood Theological Seminary, Pfeiffer University and many private homes.

Stephenson studied engineering at N.C. State, music at the University of North Carolina at Greensboro and eventually painting at the Art Students League in New York City, where he lived for 10 years before returning to N.C.

Heart of Salisbury’s mission is to help build a healthy community by giving individuals access to affordable yoga classes, professional wellness services, mindfulness education, food education, and art appreciation. Housed in the former Flowers Bakery Building, Heart of Salisbury is located at 120A E. Innes St.

The exhibit may be viewed by the public through Jan. 6, 2024.

Heart of Salisbury is open:

Tuesday, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

Wednesday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Thursday and Friday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Saturday, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

Additional hours for daily yoga classes.