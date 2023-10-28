Area Sports Briefs: Wymbs sisters in state tennis semis Published 9:02 am Saturday, October 28, 2023

From staff reports

In the 2A individual tennis state championships in Holly Springs, Salisbury’s doubles team of Millie Wymbs/Cora Wymbs won two matches on Friday to advance to the semifinals.

In singles, Salisbury’s Lucy Barr won her first-round match but lost in a three-set match in the quarterfinals.

Salisbury’s Meredith Williams lost in the first round.

Jayvee football

MOUNT ULLA — West Rowan rolled 50-8 against East Rowan on Thursday in the jayvee football finale for both teams.

The Falcons (5-5) scored twice on defense with Jalen Moten and Jaylen Donaldson getting pick-sixes.

Moten threw a touchdown pass to John Walters.

West got two rushing touchdowns from Cooper Martin and one each from Carlos Phillips, Hunter Ingram and Jaidyn Bacon.

West got big defensive games from Harry Howard, Slushie Turner and Baby Bird Sherrill.

East’s touchdown came on a pass from Kaleb Whiteous to Mekhi Kennedy.

Whiteous tossed a 2-point conversion pass to Jude Raiti for the Mustangs (1-9).

•••

CHINA GROVE — Trip Marcum scored two touchdowns to lead Carson to a 22-16 win against South Rowan on Thursday.

Will Welch caught a touchdown pass.

Rosean Perkins had an interception for the Cougars (4-6).

Nic Woolf had a rushing TD and a 2-point conversion for the Raiders (2-7).

Landon Deal threw a touchdown pass to Dacorian Pharr and a 2-point conversion pass to Corbin Childers.

CJ Stamey, Kole Kinley and Deacon Abernathy had interceptions for South.

•••

SPENCER — Salisbury got three interceptions from AJ Jarrell and three touchdowns from Jamantay Cox and beat North Rowan 42-8 on Thursday.

Da’Rrius Jeffries had two TD runs for the Hornets (8-1), who were undefeated in the Central Carolina Conference.

Jefferies, Cox and Samarion Colllins added 2-point conversion runs.

Collins scored on defense on a fumble return.

Ephraim Williams had an interception.

Elijah Davidson had a sack, a forced fumble and a tackle for loss.

Hunter Franklin had a TFL, while Ariel Fontes had a sack.

Nick Morrow and Dyaon Norman-Jackson were standouts for the Cavaliers (1-5).

•••

CONCORD — A.L. Brown rolled 35-0 against Concord on Thursday to finish with a 7-3 record.

HS soccer

CONCORD — Daniel Alvarez scored two goals and Jon Pendleton had one as Carson beat Northwest Cabarrus 3-1 on the road on Wednesday.

The South Piedmont Conference match concluded the regular season for both teams.

•••

SALISBURY — Salisbury (20-0-20 concluded an undefeated regular season by beating East Rowan 6-1 on Senior Night.

Seniors Yatti Avilez, Mario Perez, Carlos Henriquez, Robert Moulton, Joseph Hernandez, Rene Castro Ramon and Leonardo Fragoso were celebrated..

Over the course of three-plus seasons, the seven seniors compiled a 61-14-5 overall record, including 35-5-3 in the Central Carolina Conference, and 5-3 in the NCHSAA playoffs.

Fragoso scored three goals for the Hornets. Hines Busby, Giovany Rivera and Abdul Eliwa scored one each.

Assists were credited to: Carlos Henriquez (2), Eliwa (2) and Joseph Hernandez.

Playoff brackets will be released on Friday. The Hornets expect to be seeded third or fourth.

Matthew Avalos scored for the Mustangs (6-14-1). Carter Honeycutt had the assist.

•••

HUNTERSVILLE — Grayson Steedley scored his 11th goal of the season and 42nd of his career for South Rowan in a 3-1 SPC loss at Lake North Charter.

Jacil Perez-Gutierrez had the assist.

South finished 6-16 and 3-13 in the SPC.

•••

CONCORD — Andres Vazquez scored a goal to lift West Rowan to a 1-0 SPC win against Robinson to finish the regular season.

Rodrigo Pacheco had the assist.

West finished 11-9 and 8-8 in the SPC.

HS girls golf

State championships are set for Monday and Tuesday.

East Rowan’s Hannah Waddell (9th, 91), East’s Addison Queen tied for 17th, 96) and South Rowan’s Kassidy Sechler (tied for 26th, 100) qualified at the 3A West Regional.

East finished sixth in the regional in the team scoring, while South was 11th.

The 3A Championships are at Foxfire. Waddell tees off at 11:15 a.m. on Monday, while Queen will start at 11:24. Sechler. Sechler will start with the last group of the day at 12:09 p.m.

Gray Stone placed third in the 1A/2A Central and qualified as a team for the 1A/2A state championship being held at Stonebridge in Monroe.

Local golf

GARS members played the 4th round of their Annual ABCD Tournament at the Revival Golf Course at the Crescent.

‘A’ Fight handicap winner was Gus Andrews with a net of 64.83.

‘A’ Flight scratch winner was Larry Petrea with a 76.

‘B’ Flight handicap winner was Dan Newell with a net of 66.22

‘B’ Flight scratch winner was Phil Cauble with an 84.

‘C’ Flight handicap winner was Sky Merto with a net of 69.08.

‘C’ Flight scratch winner was John Cress with a 90.

‘D’ Flight handicap winner was John Mitchell with a net of 65.23.

‘D’ Flight scratch winner was Ron Ervin with a 91.

Don Martin was the Super Senior winner with a net of 67.96. Gus

Former Salisbury High football coach and N.C. state football player Andrews 79, shot a 78 to best his age.

HS basketball

JaShawn “JJ” Andrews, the son of former South Rowan star Janetta Heggins Andrews. is an Arkansas youngster who is one of the top young players in the country.

The 6-foot-5 sophomore is a five-star prospect in the Class of 2026.

His father is Shawn Andrews, who was an All-America offensive lineman for the Razorbacks and played in the NFL.

HS baseball

East Rowan senior outfielder/pitcher Nate Hayworth committed to Tusculum.

Hayworth, 17, plays travel ball for the South Charlotte Panthers. He bats and throws right-handed. He has outstanding speed and lots of potential on the mound and at the plate.