Pro golf: Lyerly contending after 3 rounds Published 1:23 am Friday, October 27, 2023

Staff report

ADVANCE — Nick Lyerly shot 1-under 70 on Bermuda Run’s East Course on Thursday.

He had three birdies and two bogeys.

This was the third round of the tournament. Lyerly is in the second of the four stages of QSchool Qualifying for the PGA Tour.

He’s 4-under for the event and is tied for 14th. The top 19 (and ties) advance to the next stage, but it’s still really tight.

The difference in being tied for 14th and being tied for 23rd is one shot.