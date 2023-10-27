One injured in Thursday shooting Published 10:06 am Friday, October 27, 2023

SALISBURY – One man was transported to the hospital after someone shot into a home on Thursday morning.

According to a Salisbury Police Department spokesperson, officers responded to the home, which is in the 600 block of Bringle Ferry Road, around 3 a.m. after they received reports of shots fired in the area. Two people were in the home, the man who was shot and a friend.

The people said that they heard around 20 shots. One of those bullets hit the man in the hand, injuring him enough that he had to be transported to the hospital. The spokesperson said that the injury was not serious and the man had been released from the hospital as of Friday morning.

The shooting is currently believed to be related to a domestic dispute. Police are still investigating the incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact Lt. Brooks or Sgt. Hill at 704-638-5333, 704-638-5262 or investigations@salisburync.gov.