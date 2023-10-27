High school football: West, Salisbury, Carson win as Jayvees wrap up seasons Published 1:18 am Friday, October 27, 2023

Staff report

MOUNT ULLA — West Rowan rolled 50-8 against East Rowan on Thursday in the jayvee football finale for both teams.

The Falcons (5-5) scored twice on defense with Jalen Moten and Jaylen Donaldson getting pick-sixes.

Moten threw a touchdown pass to John Walters.

West got two rushing touchdowns from Cooper Martin and one each from Carlos Phillips, Hunter Ingram and Jaidyn Bacon.

West got big defensive games from Harry Howard, Slushie Turner and Baby Bird Sherrill.

East’s touchdown came on a pass from Kaleb Whiteous to Mekhi Kennedy.

Whiteous tossed a 2-point conversion pass to Jude Raiti for the Mustangs (1-9).

•••

CHINA GROVE — Trip Marcum scored two touchdowns to lead Carson to a 22-16 win against South Rowan on Thursday.

Will Welch caught a touchdown pass.

Rosean Perkins had an interception for the Cougars (4-6).

Nic Woolf had a rushing TD and a 2-point conversion for the Raiders (2-7).

Landon Deal threw a touchdown pass to Dacorian Pharr and a 2-point conversion pass to Corbin Childers.

CJ Stamey, Kole Kinley and Deacon Abernathy had interceptions for South.

•••

SPENCER — Salisbury got three interceptions from AJ Jarrell and three touchdowns from Jamantay Cox and beat North Rowan 42-8 on Thursday.

Da’Rrius Jeffries had two TD runs for the Hornets (8-1), who were undefeated in the Central Carolina Conference.

Jefferies, Cox and Samarion Colllins added 2-point conversion runs.

Collins scored on defense on a fumble return.

Ephraim Williams had an interception.

Elijah Davidson had a sack, a forced fumble and a tackle for loss.

Hunter Franklin had a TFL, while Ariel Fontes had a sack.

Nick Morrow and Dyaon Norman-Jackson were standouts for the Cavaliers (1-5).

•••

CONCORD — A.L. Brown rolled 35-0 against Concord on Thursday to finish with a 7-3 record.