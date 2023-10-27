Blotter for Oct. 27

Published 12:00 am Friday, October 27, 2023

By Robert Sullivan

In Salisbury Police Department reports:

  • Shoplifting occurred at the 200 block of Faith Road at 7 p.m. on Oct. 24. It was reported on Oct. 25 and the total estimated loss was $60.
  • Jorden Lorenzo Sanchez, 23, was charged with impaired driving on Oct. 25.
  • Erika Lavonne Turner, 31, was charged with violating a domestic violence protective order on Oct. 25.
  • Jeffrey Boyd, 55, was charged with second-degree trespassing on Oct. 25.

In Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports:

  • A theft of a motor vehicle occurred at Tanglewood Drive in Kannapolis between 11:30 p.m. on Oct. 23 and 6 a.m. on Oct. 24.
  • Larceny of automobile accessories occurred at Steele Road in Cleveland between 7 p.m. on Oct. 23 and 10:30 a.m. on Oct. 24.
  • A 50-B weapon seizure occurred at Cross Meadow Lane in Mooresville between 1 p.m. and 2:06 p.m. on Oct. 24.
  • A larceny occurred at Woodland Drive in Salisbury at 10:31 p.m. on Oct. 24.
  • Linda Phelps Owensby, 66, was charged with two counts of breaking and entering and two counts of injury to real property on Oct. 24.
  • Tyjaquan Najah Oglesby, 26, was charged with possession of a schedule II controlled substance; possession of a schedule II controlled substance with intent to manufacture, sell or distribute; and selling a schedule III controlled substance on Oct. 24.
  • Albert Ray Barringer, 40, was charged with larceny of a motor vehicle and injury to personal property on Oct. 24.
  • Caleb James Kosinski, 32, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a schedule II controlled substance on Oct. 24.
  • Keon Yvetta O’Kelly, 41, was charged with interfering with an electronic monitoring device on Oct. 24.
  • Saida Nunez, 42, was charged with displaying a fictitious tag or license plate on Oct. 24.

