“StoneComing” parade shows off alumni, bands, floats on Main Street Published 12:00 am Thursday, October 26, 2023

SALISBURY — People congregated in downtown Salisbury around Monroe Street and the city square to watch Livingstone College’s “StoneComing” parade on Saturday.

The city of Salisbury shut down parts of Main and Monroe streets to allow for the college to stage its homecoming parade, which featured the college’s marching band along with members of the administration of the college, classic cars and trucks, fire trucks and members of the Salisbury City Council.

The parade did have a few issues with vehicles getting caught in the middle or drivers passing through at the Innes Street intersection, but the show went on for the many floats and marching bands in the parade.

Multiple alumni groups were among the participants of the parade, including the class of 1983 and the Fayetteville Area Alumni Chapter.

Salisbury High School’s marching band, the Marching Hornets, were one of the high school bands that participated in the parade.

Kenneth Monroe was named the grand marshal of the parade. Monroe is a graduate of the college as well as a bishop in the A.M.E. Zion Church, chairman of the Livingstone College Board of Trustees and a member of the Hood Theological Seminary Board of Trustees.