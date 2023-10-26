Rowan County Republican Women win Diamond Award at National Convention Published 12:00 am Thursday, October 26, 2023

The Rowan County Republican Women recently received the Diamond Achievement Award at the National Federation of Republican Women 42nd Biennial Convention in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Achievement awards are given every two years and are based on clubs achievements in six categories: club functions, membership development, programs, leadership development, campaign activities and community relations.

Clubs performing at the highest level are awarded a diamond level award. Clubs may also qualify for a gold, silver, or bronze award.

Club President Erica Vedeikis accepted the award on behalf of the club.

The Rowan County Republican Women meet on the third Thursday of the month at the First Community Center in Spencer, located at 215 5th St. Any Republican woman in Rowan County is invited to attend and participate. Anyone interested in more information about the club can email president@rowancountyrepublicanwomen.com.