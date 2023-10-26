Man charged with indecent exposure after taking off diaper in front of elementary school bus Published 1:07 pm Thursday, October 26, 2023

SALISBURY — A man was arrested after police said that he pulled down a diaper he was wearing and exposed himself to a bus full of elementary school children.

According to a spokesperson for the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office, the man was standing in his yard on Leigh Drive wearing a diaper when the bus arrived on Wednesday. The spokesperson said that when the bus stopped to let some of the children off, the man pulled down his diaper and exposed himself. The man then allegedly began to fondle himself.

Police have reportedly already identified four child victims that were on the bus, leading to four counts of felony indecent exposure for 52-year-old Terry Lynn Horne. Horne was arrested around 3:21 p.m. and given a $5,000 bond.