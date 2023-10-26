Hayes School of Music Brass at Union Lutheran Published 12:00 am Thursday, October 26, 2023

Union Lutheran Church will continue its celebration of the 250th anniversary of ministry in eastern Rowan County with a festive celebration of reformation on Sunday, Oct. 29, at the 10:30 a.m. worship service. Joining in the service will be a trumpet choir from the Appalachian State University Hayes School of Music. They will present the prelude, offertory and postlude as well as accompany the communion liturgy and hymns.

The reformation service will be the official kickoff of a year-long celebration with different events scheduled bimonthly. Guest pastors who either served or are sons/daughters of the congregation will return over the coming year to share the sermon. Other events are being planned and will be announced as they occur.

Rev. Heidi Punt is the pastor at Union. The church is located at 4770 Bringle Ferry Road in Salisbury.