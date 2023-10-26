Gray Stone Mock Trial Team finishes 3rd at Yale invitational tournament Published 12:00 am Thursday, October 26, 2023

Gray Stone Day School News Service

MISENHEIMER — The Gray Stone Day School Mock Trial team successfully competed in the Yale University Mock Trial Bulldog Invitational tournament Sept. 30-Oct. 1.

The national tournament pulled in teams from across the nation where participants engage in trial simulations and showcase their critical thinking and public speaking skills, as well as knowledge of legal practices and procedures.

Gray Stone took third place behind Clifton High School located in New Jersey and Phillips Exeter Academy in New Hampshire. In addition to the team win, two teammates earned awards on their own. Kinley Burleson was recognized as Outstanding Attorney while Grace Petersen received the Outstanding Witness award.

“Not only did these students put in hours of work into preparing for this tournament, after school, during lunch and even coming in during flex periods, they adapted beautifully when what they had prepared for did not work out. I am so proud of their ability to work as a team to adjust to scenarios we hadn’t planned for and still be competitive,” said Olivia Petersen, the club’s advisor.

Grace Petersen added, “Competing at Yale University was truly the experience of a lifetime. During the trip, our mock trial team became even more of a family than we already were and I am so thankful for all of my teammates.”

The team consists of: Kinley Burleson, Amy Gonzalez-Hernandez, Bladen Goodman, Anthony Grimes, Matayah Grubbs, Hunter Josey, Olivia Marcoccia and Grace Peterson.

Gray Stone is a public charter school and free to attend.